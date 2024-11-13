SC Lays Down Pan-India Guidelines On Demolition Of Properties
Date
11/13/2024 2:08:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Coming down hard on instant 'bulldozer justice', the Supreme Court on Wednesday laid down pan-India guidelines on demolition of properties and said the Executive cannot become a judge, declare an accused as guilty and demolish his house.
A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said it will be“totally unconstitutional” if houses of people are demolished merely because they are accused or even convicts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Gavai said it is not a happy sight to see women and children on streets overnight.
ADVERTISEMENT
The bench directed that no demolition be carried out without prior show cause notice and within 15 days from the date of the notice being served.
It directed that proceedings of demolition shall be videographed.
Read Also
Demolition Of Properties: SC Says It Will Lay Down Guidelines For All
Justice, Not Demolition
The bench made it clear that its directions will not be applicable if there is unauthorised construction on public land or an order of demolition by the court of law.
It said accused and convicts have certain rights and safeguards in light of the Constitution and the criminal law.
The top court delivered its verdict on pleas seeking framing of guidelines on demolition of properties in the country.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13112024000215011059ID1108880057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.