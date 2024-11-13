Police Rules Out Attack With Firearms On Kashmir University VC

According to police, reports claimed that VC of KU was attacked with firearms near Zakura in city outskirts last evening.

“The report about attack on VC of Kashmir University last evening near Zakura could not be corroborated, factoring in all possible circumstances,” Srinagar police said in a post on X.

“Police parties who visited the spot did not find corroboration of bullet marks”.

It said that entire area was thoroughly searched and“nothing corroborating the alleged version was found.”

“The people around and nearby police naaka also did not hear any firing sounds, except some rounds fired by security personnel detailed with VC, who made caution fire purportedly on some perceived suspicion,” police said,“Matter, however, is being enquired into.”

