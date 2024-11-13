Police Rules Out Attack With Firearms On Kashmir University VC
Date
11/13/2024 2:08:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Wednesday said that reports regarding attack with firearms on Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University could not be corroborated.
According to police, reports claimed that VC of KU was attacked with firearms near Zakura in city outskirts last evening.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The report about attack on VC of Kashmir University last evening near Zakura could not be corroborated, factoring in all possible circumstances,” Srinagar police said in a post on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Police parties who visited the spot did not find corroboration of bullet marks”.
It said that entire area was thoroughly searched and“nothing corroborating the alleged version was found.”
Read Also
J&K DGP Chairs High-Level Security Meeting To Address Security Landscape In Jammu
3 Srinagar Residents Held For TRC Grenade Attack
“The people around and nearby police naaka also did not hear any firing sounds, except some rounds fired by security personnel detailed with VC, who made caution fire purportedly on some perceived suspicion,” police said,“Matter, however, is being enquired into.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13112024000215011059ID1108880055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.