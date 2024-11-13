Dyson adds two new floorcare innovations to its range in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dyson has announced the arrival of its latest home care solutions to the Middle East market: the Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner and the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ robot vacuum. These cutting-edge devices, both the first of their kind in the wet floor cleaner and robotic categories, are poised to transform home cleaning and set a new benchmark for convenience, performance and precision in the region.



As Dyson continues to expand its presence in the Middle East, the introduction of these advanced cleaning technologies underscores its commitment to enhancing everyday life through powerful, intelligent design.





Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner

Dyson engineers solve the problems others ignore and thrive on the challenge of creating better technology; the Dyson WashG1™ is the result of this. The vacuum is the brand’s first dedicated wet machine, designed to deliver a hygienic clean on hard floors across large spaces.



With a one-litre clean water tank to cover flooring up to 290m, the Dyson WashG1™ uses a combination of hydration, absorption and extraction technologies to remove wet and dry debris in one go.



Highly absorbent, counter-rotating rollers

Two individually powered rollers counter-rotate, whilst a pulse-modulated pump distributes water evenly across 26 precisely positioned hydration points along the full width of each roller.



Each roller is made of highly absorbent microfibre with 64,800 filaments per cm. This combination of high-density microfibre and consistent application of clean water ensures liquid spills are absorbed, whilst dry dirt, debris and hair are enveloped by the millions of filaments. By positioning two rollers at the front and back of the machine, Dyson engineers also achieved longer dwell time on stains with each pass for powerful and fast removal.



Pioneering separation technology for hygienic maintenance

Dyson’s unique separation technology divides debris and dirty water at source for hygienic, no-touch disposal. Dirty water is extracted from the rollers by durable extraction plates, whilst secondary nylon-bristled inner brush bars remove dirt and debris from the microfibre rollers, flicking them straight into a removeable debris tray.



After use, the self-cleaning mode saturates both rollers with clean water on the highest boost setting, flushing the entire system in preparation for the next clean.



Customised hydration control for an optimum floor finish

The Dyson WashG1™ has been designed with in-use hydration control, allowing owners to select the level of hydration required based on debris type, flooring or personal preference. The low, medium and high modes each run continuously once selected to provide increased levels of hydration. Each mode also features three additional sensitivity settings to allow owners to finetune them to their individual cleaning needs. A separate boost mode button purges each roller with the maximum amount of hydration when pressed for removal of stubborn dirt and dried-on stains.



The Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner is available from or and in store, priced at AED 2,799 / SAR 2,799.



Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ robot vacuum

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ is the world’s most powerful robot vacuum with twice the suction of any other.



Engineered with unique simultaneous localisation and mapping (SLAM) technology, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ has a 360-degree vision system with fish-eye hemispheric lens, which remembers where it has been, sees where to clean and is intelligent enough to create dust maps of your home. The high-level processor collects data from 26 sensors for a range of tasks, including dust detection, obstacle avoidance and wall detection, to clean right to the edge.



The Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ features a new full-width triple-action brush bar for soft and hard floors – fluffy nylon for large debris pick-up, anti-static carbon fibre filaments to remove fine dust and stiff nylon bristles to dig into carpets. Dual link suspension allows the machine to climb up to 21mm, and its low profile lets it clean under furniture up to 99mm, easily navigating under and around.



Compact intelligence in a robot for independent cleaning

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ works in tandem with the MyDyson™ app to intelligently navigate and clean. After its 50 minutes of run time, the machine will automatically return to its dock to recharge, with the MyDyson™ app providing deep-cleaning reports after each clean.



The Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ can be easily controlled through the app, allowing users to schedule cleans, monitor cleaning progress and access real-time reports from anywhere. This makes it an ideal solution for the modern Middle Eastern household seeking convenience and performance.



Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ robot vacuum core technology



• Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor: Spins at up to 110,000rpm to deliver the most powerful suction of any robot vacuum. Ten cyclones create forces of 100,000g to capture dust from the airflow, so there’s no loss of suction as the robot cleans.

• 360-degree vision system: Remembers where it’s been and sees where to clean. Its high-level processor rapidly maps, and 26 sensors ensure obstacle avoidance.

• Piezo sensor: Detects and reacts to changes in dust levels. A piezo sensor monitors dust levels 15,000 times a second to detect particles invisible to the human eye, automatically increasing suction power where needed .

• Edge cleaning: Automatically cleans edges and corners – one of the biggest challenges for any robot solved. Sensors detect the edges of a room to redirect suction through a side actuator. The D-shaped body and full-width front-mounted brush bar help it reach into corners.

• Smart home connectivity with the MyDyson™ app: Can be used to create and customise zones, schedule cleans, set rules and routines, and guide the vacuum via voice control.

• Deep-cleaning reports: Maps dust hotspots throughout your home, automatically increasing suction power when needed, and provides scientific proof of a deep clean through the MyDyson™ app.

• Software updates: Automatically received over Wi-Fi, enabling the robot vacuum to keep up to date with the latest functionality and features.

• Triple-action brush bar: Dyson’s first brush bar to combine three ways to deep-clean: soft fluffy nylon for large debris pick-up on hard floors, anti-static carbon fibre filaments for fine dust pick-up on hard floors and stiff nylon bristles to dig into carpets.

• Pet-friendly cleaning: The wide-diameter brush bar is engineered to reduce tangling. HEPA filtration captures particles the size of pet dander. It also features a Quiet mode for pet-friendly cleaning.

• Whole-machine HEPA filtration: Dyson’s fully sealed HEPA filtration system traps dust and seals in 99.99% of particles as microscopically small as 0.1 microns – the size of pet dander and diesel soot.

• Four cleaning modes: Auto mode to analyse dust levels and automatically optimise suction power, Quick mode to top up cleaning for open areas, Quiet mode for quieter cleans and longer run time and Boost mode for maximum suction and a deeper clean.

• Hygienic one-handed bin emptying: One-touch ejection mechanism drives out dirt at the press of a button.

• Run time: Up to 50 minutes before automatically recharging, ready to clean again.



The Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ is available from and in store, priced at AED 4,499, and will be available in KSA from and in store, starting from January 2025.





