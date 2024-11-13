Rahul Gandhi Urges Wayanad To Choose Priyanka As Their New Voice In Lok Sabha

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) As commenced in the high-profile Lok Sabha constituency in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, voiced his strong support for his sister Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented Wayanad in Parliament, reached out to the people of the region through a post on social X, urging voters to back General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in her bid to represent them.

“I'm reaching out to my family in Wayanad - this election, my sister Priyanka Gandhi is ready to be your voice in Parliament. She will be more than just a representative - she will be your sister, your daughter, and your advocate,” LoP Rahul wrote on X.

“I am confident she will help unlock Wayanad's full potential. I urge all of you to come out, vote, and support her. Let's ensure a resounding victory together,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi also took to social media X, expressing her gratitude to the people of Wayanad and calling on them to exercise their“precious right of consent.”

She posted,“My dear brothers and sisters in Wayanad, thank you from the heart for your love and support. Today is the judgment day of democracy. All of you are humbly requested to visit the polling booth and exercise your precious right of consent. The strength of our democracy is the position you take by voting. Let us move hand in hand for the future of Wayanad.”

Polling in Wayanad opened promptly at 7 A.M., with early scenes of eager voters lining up at multiple polling booths. Priyanka Gandhi visited several polling stations across the constituency to meet with supporters and oversee the process. Her visits aimed to encourage voter turnout. She was seen interacting with residents.