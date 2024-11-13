Laconic And The Plurinational State Of Bolivia Announce Landmark 5 Billion USD Sovereign Carbon Transaction

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Laconic Infrastructure Partners (Laconic ), announced today that it has been mandated by the Plurinational State of Bolivia to utilize its SADARTM

Natural Capital Monetization (NCM) to provide transfer in support of Bolivia's capacity building initiatives as it seeks to finance the enhanced ambition set forth in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

By using Laconic's first-of-its-kind carbon securitization platform, multiple large-scale environmental data streams will be aggregated to monetize up to 5BN USD of Bolivia's present & future carbon stocks in the world's first Article 6 compliant benchmark Sovereign Carbon sale.

"The Plurinational State of Bolivia is committed to completely ending deforestation within our territorial borders by 2030", said Marcelo Montenegro Gomez Garcia, Minister of Economy & Public Finance. "By working with Laconic, we have been able, for the first time, to generate sufficient development financing to enable our country to make this commitment a reality and enhancing our ambition under the Paris Agreement. This benefits not only our own citizens, but all of mankind, as we collectively strive to meet NetZero 2050."

By creating its unique Sovereign Carbon product, Laconic has revolutionized financial intermediation in the global carbon market by allowing carbon to be traded as a true financial asset for the first time. This capability allows governments to efficiently

monetize their natural capital assets by issuing bona fide securities to institutional buyers at scale globally.

The Sovereign Carbon market is the only mechanism capable of generating the 1 Trillion USD of carbon trading required annually for mankind to achieve its collective NetZero pledge.

Laconic's unique technology platform, SADARTM, works continuously to manage the data streams which the Sovereign Carbon product requires – ensuring compliance with the not only the Paris Agreement itself, but all applicable local and regional regulatory authorities governing the carbon market. Governments rely on Laconic to ensure seamless compliance with their treaty commitments, allowing them to focus on further enhancing their NDC ambitions and accelerating the pace of global decarbonization.

"Laconic is honored to be working with the Plurinational State of Bolivia to champion the innovative Sovereign Carbon market", said Andrew Gilmour, CEO of Laconic. "This

transaction demonstrates the power of technology to drive change in emerging markets

finance, as, for the first time, we are able to collectively harness market forces to generate more economic growth from the preservation of natural capital assets than from the exploitation of them. Put simply – our technology has made it possible to make more money preserving your forests than you can by cutting them down."

About Laconic

Laconic delivers accurate environmental intelligence, data management tools, and geospatially-fused insights that enable governments, corporations, and financial institutions to engage fairly in data interchange activities that facilitate open and compliant capital markets activity in carbon-linked instruments.

Founded in 2021, the company is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Toronto, London, and Singapore.

