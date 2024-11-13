Concept Of Protection Of War Victims' Rights To Be Adopted By Year-End - Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk says that the Concept of Protection of the Rights of Citizens Affected by War will be approved by the end of the year.

Vereshchuk reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Today (November 12 - ed.), the Concept of protection of the rights of citizens affected by the war was considered at the President's Office. We have to develop a holistic vision of supporting various categories of people affected by Russian aggression," she said.

The discussion was attended by representatives of central authorities, public organizations, experts, as well as Council of Europe officials.

According to Vereshchuk, the Concept will form the basis for further rule-making work and practical efforts by state bodies, civil society, and international partners.

Among the issues discussed, the Concept should cover physical and medical rehabilitation, housing restoration, compensation for property damage, and a range of other legal and financial issues.

"We agreed that the Concept of Protection of the Rights of Persons Victims of Russia's Armed Aggression against Ukraine will be adopted by the end of this year," Vereshchuk emphasized.

