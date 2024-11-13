China's New Hypersonic Weapon Could Black Out US, Taiwan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's new GDF-600 hypersonic weapon could redefine warfare with its fast, multi-target strike and electronic attack capabilities, posing a serious challenge to Taiwan and US forces in the Pacific.

This month, The War Zone reported that China unveiled its new concept for an unpowered hypersonic boost-glide weapon, conceived by the Guangdong Aerodynamic Research Academy (GARA), at the Zhuhai Airshow.

The hypersonic vehicle, which can reach speeds up to Mach 7 and ranges between 200 and 600 kilometers, can carry various submunitions, including supersonic missiles, drones and loitering munitions.

The report says that the GDF-600's ability to release these payloads mid-flight enhances its operational versatility, allowing it to conduct kinetic strikes, electronic warfare (EW) and reconnaissance across multiple targets.

However, The War Zone points out that the technological challenges of deploying payloads at hypersonic speeds remain significant. The report underscores China's continued investment in hypersonic technology, contrasting with the US military's struggles with similar systems.

The report says that the GDF-600, if realized, could significantly bolster China's hypersonic arsenal, particularly in regional contexts like the Taiwan Strait or South China Sea.

Integrating EW weapons into the HGV's payload could conceivably disrupt enemy communications and radar, complicating and compromising defensive responses. The mid-flight deployment of EW assets would also enhance the HGV's effectiveness in neutralizing tactical targets.

On the type of EW weapons that could be deployed on the GDF-600, a June 2021 report by the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security states that non-nuclear electromagnetic pulse (NNEMP) weapons, or radio-frequency weapons, are accessible, affordable and can be constructed using commercially available components, making them a viable tool for state and non-state actors alike.