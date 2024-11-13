CM Hemant Soren, Other Leaders Cast Votes In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 13 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, cast their votes at Saint Francis School in Harmu, Ranchi, on Wednesday.

Speaking to the after voting, Hemant Soren emphasised,“Today is the great festival of democracy. I urge every to come forward and strengthen our system by exercising their franchise.”

When questioned about the BJP's allegations of Bangladeshi infiltration, Soren deferred, stating that today's focus should be on the democratic process.“I will answer this question later,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Saraikela seat, Champai Soren, cast his vote at booth number 220 in Jilingora village, Gamarhia block.

Arriving with his family, he expressed confidence, saying,“The BJP-led NDA government will secure a strong majority in the state.” Champai's son, Babulal Soren, also voted in the Ghatsila constituency.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, showing his inked finger, urged citizens to vote as he cast his ballot in Ranchi.

Other prominent leaders, including Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, former Assembly Speaker and BJP candidate C.P. Singh, and JMM's Rajya Sabha MP Dr Mahua Maji, also voted at their respective booths.

In the Koderma constituency, BJP candidate and former minister D. Neera Yadav exercised her franchise at booth number 239 in Indarwa Jharitand, accompanied by her family.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 29.31 per cent voters have exercised their franchise till 11 A.M. The highest voting percentage of 34.12 per cent has been recorded in the Assembly seats of Khunti district, while the lowest of only 17.85 per cent has been recorded in the Ranchi Assembly seat.

This first phase of elections covers 43 seats with 15,344 polling stations. A total of 1.37 crore voters are set to decide the fate of 683 candidates. The electorate includes 68.73 lakh male voters, 68.36 lakh female voters, and 303 third-gender voters. Notably, 6.51 lakh voters fall within the 18-19 age group.

The second phase of voting will take place on November 20 with counting scheduled for November 23.