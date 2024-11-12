French energy powerhouse TotalEnergies, China’s Sinopec sign multiyear LNG supply deal

(MENAFN) French powerhouse TotalEnergies declared on Monday the signing of a sales deal with China’s Sinopec to provide 2 million tons of liquefied natural (LNG) yearly, beginning in the next four years.



The agreement aligns with the strategic collaboration deal conducted earlier this year between both firms throughout Leader Xi Jinping’s state trip to France, the firm noted in a statement.



Remarking on the agreement, Stephane Michel, the leader of gas, renewables & power at TotalEnergies, appreciated the deal with China, the world’s biggest LNG- importing nation.



'This new agreement demonstrates the competitiveness of TotalEnergies' LNG business and allows us to keep growing our long-term sales in Asia, Michel stated.



Niu Shuanwen, senior vice prime minister of Sinopec Corporation, highlighted the strategic collaboration among TotalEnergies and Sinopec, stating that the agreement deal 'further strengthens the cooperation between the two companies in natural gas.'

