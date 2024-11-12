Flexsystem Achieves ISO 27001 Certification Confirming Robust Information Security Management Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2024 - Leading enterprise software provider, FlexSystem Limited ("FlexSystem"), has been awarded ISO 27001 certification for its information security management systems. This certification signifies the company's commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards in business operations, information security, and protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of its clients' data.



Developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It provides guidance for companies of all types and sizes on establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system. The ISO 27001 certification is awarded to organizations that have security controls in place to manage and mitigate risks related to the security of data they own or handle.



"Achieving the ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that FlexSystem adheres to the best information security management practices to protect our customers' interests and confirms that we have all the necessary controls in place to ensure this strict standard is implemented across technology, people, and processes," the spokesperson for FlexSystem stated. "As a leading provider of ERP software, we understand the critical importance of ensuring a safe and secure platform for our customers. We prioritize what matters to our clients. In today's landscape, effective information security management is vital for every organization. Achieving this prestigious certification is a testament to our commitment to upholding the highest standards of information and data security, providing our customers and partners with the assurance that their sensitive information is in safe hands."



Cyber threats and data risks are ever-evolving, and FlexSystem is well-equipped to achieve security excellence and regulatory compliance. FlexSystem remains dedicated to being at the forefront of developing extensive, secure, and reliable ERP software solutions that will meet our customers' ever-changing needs and adhere to industry standards and best practices.



Information Security Best Practices: Continuous improvement of security measures, ensuring protection against rapidly evolving cyber threats.

Increased Reliability and Trust: Customers can rely on FlexSystem for secure handling and storage of their sensitive information, which is crucial for maintaining confidentiality and trust. Compliance and Risk Management: Assisting customers in meeting regulatory requirements, reducing the risk of security breaches and associated costs.