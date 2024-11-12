Transition To Party-Based Politics Essential To Kingdom's Political Modernisation - IEC Chairman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Independent Election Commission (IEC) continued its series of consultations with parties on Tuesday, led by Chairman Musa Maaytah and the IEC's Board of Commissioners.

The discussions aim to review recent electoral processes, strengthen successful practices, and address areas needing improvement within a“lessons-learnt” framework, according to an IEC statement.

Maaytah highlighted the pivotal role of political parties in the electoral system, aligning with the political modernisation vision outlined by King Abdullah.

He also stressed the shared responsibility of all parties in achieving a successful transition to a more party-centred political landscape, moving away from individual-driven dynamics to foster greater cooperation.

Reaffirming the IEC's dedication to electoral integrity, Maaytah stressed the commission's consistent application of the law throughout the election process.

He also highlighted plans for training programmes aimed at political parties, focusing on boosting organisational skills and refining campaign strategies in preparation for future elections.

Maaytah also outlined the IEC's goals for modernising electoral advertising, noting that the commission seeks to designate specific areas for campaign materials and encourage the use of digital and social media platforms for campaign outreach.