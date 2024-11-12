Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Raises $8.2M In Private Placement Offering Amid Ongoing Expansion Efforts, Marketing Campaign To Drive Growth
Date
11/12/2024 11:08:15 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Alcohol screening and monitoring solutions provider SOBRsafe recently closed on a private placement, which raised $8.2 million in gross proceeds
The company plans to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes, including possibly boosting its expansion efforts
With an ongoing national marketing campaign, SOBRsafe is presenting its revolutionary alcohol screening and monitoring technologies to 45,000 behavioral health providers in the U.S.
In addition, the company initiated sales activities in Australia and New Zealand through a partnership with a channel partner, and is partnering with companies in India and Italy for proof-of-concept installations of SOBRcheck(TM) or SOBRsure(TM)
SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol screening and monitoring solutions, recently raised $8.2 million in gross proceeds from a private placement with certain institutional investors. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes ( ).
The closing of this offering, announced on October 9, came amid the company's ongoing expansion efforts, with some of the proceeds expected to boost these initiatives. In August, SOBRsafe launched a national campaign that seeks to introduce the company's technology offerings – the...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at
About TechMediaWire
TechMediaWire
(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TechMediaWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
TechMediaWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN12112024000224011066ID1108879624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.