Another Award! CNH Products And Services Have Won A Number Of Awards In The 2024 China Agricultural Machinery Annual TOP50+ Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) In the 2024 China Agricultural Machinery Annual TOP50+ selection and release event, world-class equipment, and services company CNH won a number of important awards for its excellent products and services.



Case MAGNUM4002 Half-track Tractor won the "Application Contribution Award" for its excellent application performance and wide recognition from users CNH's customer support team has been awarded the Outstanding Service Team Award for the third time for its professionalism and efficiency

CNH's service team won three awards – and its service strength was recognized by the market.

The CNH service team has always been attentive, prioritizing the customer, the timeliness of product training and on-site service technical support to a new height. They are committed to improving the user experience, improving the efficiency of equipment use, and jointly writing a new chapter in the sustainable development of agricultural machinery.

By constantly understanding the ideas and needs of customers, and working together with teams such as field support, technical support, training, warranty, and accessories, CNH provide an all-round multi-dimensional service for agricultural machinery users.