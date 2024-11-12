Voting Starts On Seven Seats For Rajasthan Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) on seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan started from 7 A.M. on Wednesday and will continue till 6 P.M. during the bye-elections being held here in Dausa, Ramgarh, Deoli Uniara, Chorasi, Jhunjhunu, Salumber and Khinvsar constituencies in the state.

Over 19 lakh voters will cast their votes in these today.

Tight security arrangements have also been made for free, fair, safe, fear and temptation-free voting in all seven Assembly constituencies, said Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan.

Mahajan informed that keeping in view the sensitivity of the election, arrangements for live webcasting have been made inside 1,170 centres out of the total 1,915 polling stations in all seven Assembly constituencies, while considering the secrecy of voting.

In some polling premises, where there are three or more polling stations, cameras have also been installed outside the booth.

This will also help keep an eye on the queues of voters and the law and order situation.

He emphasised on the need for analysing the webcast live feed in a timely manner and making arrangements for positive action on it.

He also ordered for effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) directed for the local officials and to take quick, corrective action as per need.

The Chief Election Officer further directed to ensure complete compliance of the action plan prepared to make the voting process eco-friendly during the Assembly bye-election in the state.

In this sequence, paper packets and plates for food and snacks will be provided at polling centres and EVM storage centres, and water from pitchers instead of plastic bottles will be provided for drinking.

Mahajan said that there is a need to be strict and quick in seizing illegal cash, liquor, narcotics and freebies on polling day.

He directed the state police, Excise and Income Tax officials, other enforcement agencies including flying squads (FS) and static surveillance teams (SST) to work more actively and vigilantly in order to prevent influencing of elections.

He said that more vigilance should be maintained at the check posts in border areas with other states and neighbouring districts under the effect of election code of conduct, so that any external interference in the conduct of elections can be prevented.

It needs to be mentioned here that bypolls were necessitated on these seven seats as five MLAs were elected as MPs while two MLAs passed away.

Hanuman Beniwal, MLA from Khivsar, was elected as MP from Nagaur thereby leaving the seat vacant, similarly, Rajkumar Roat from Charasi was elected as MP, Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu and Murarilal Meena from Dausa were elected as MPs due to which the Assembly seats were left vacant.

Similarly, Amritlal Meena from Salumber and Zubair Khan passed away due to which these seats were left vacant.

While Salumber had a BJP MLA, Ramgarh had elected a Congress MLA.

Both parties have played emotional cards here and have fielded family members.

While the BJP fielded Amritlal Meena's wife from Salumber, the Congress has fielded Zubair Khan's son, Aryan Zubair Khan to get sympathy votes.