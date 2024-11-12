Zelensky Receives Letters Of Credence From Ambassador Of Four Countries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has received credentials from the ambassadors of Greece, Albania, Japan and Egypt, who have begun their missions in Ukraine.

That is according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky accepted letters of credence from the newly appointed ambassadors of four countries to Ukraine: Greece - Pantelis Alexandros Dimitrakopoulos, Albania - Ernal Filo, Japan - Masashi Nakagome, and Egypt - Barakat Elleithy.



































































The President of Ukraine congratulated them on the beginning of their diplomatic mission to Ukraine and expressed hope for enhanced cooperation between the countries.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky accepted letters of credence from the ambassadors of Finland, Brazil, Ireland, Montenegro, Lithuania, and Iceland in October.