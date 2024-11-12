عربي


Kharkiv Plans To Build Underground Hospital

11/12/2024 7:14:20 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv plans to construct an underground infrastructure under the regional clinical hospital. Additionally, the project for the construction and reconstruction of a cancer center, which was suspended following the start of the full-scale war, is to be revised.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, announced this at a meeting of the congress of Local and Regional Authorities in the Kharkiv region, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.


“Medical facilities are a key priority, and we must ensure they are adapted to meet the challenges we are facing. Indeed, an underground hospital with a comprehensive range of services will be constructed," Syniehubov stated.


He stated that the project has been approved by the Ministry of Health.

The hospital's underground infrastructure will consist of emergency, operating, intensive care, pediatric, obstetric, infectious disease, dental, diagnostic, and other units.


“In addition, our cancer center, which ceased construction in 2022, and the pace of work that preceded that did not meet the standards set by state leadership. We are currently modifying the project to align it with the requirements of the war and, secondly, to guarantee safety,” Syniehubov said.


Priority institutions will also include the Regional Children's Hospital (Kharkiv), where a protective structure is to be build, and the Central City Hospital of Our Lady of Pishchanka (Izium).


As reported, after almost a year, the construction of an oncology center in Kharkiv resumed in 2021.


UkrinForm

