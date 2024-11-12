The Grinspoon Amber Awards To Honor Outstanding Professionals In The Jewish Communal Field

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AGAWAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF) proudly announced the launch of the Grinspoon Amber Awards at the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) 2024 General Assembly gathering in Washington DC. These annual awards will honor five exceptional professionals in the Jewish communal field, celebrating their impact, leadership, and commitment to a vibrant Jewish future.

The Grinspoon Amber Awards were conceived of by Harold Grinspoon, the foundation's founder and a passionate advocate for Jewish communal life.

“The Jewish world benefits tremendously from the most amazing, creative people who work to enhance Judaism around the world,” said Grinspoon, who added:“This is a small way to show our appreciation, my appreciation and the foundation's appreciation.”

Since founding HGF in 1991, Grinspoon has championed initiatives that enrich Jewish life and learning, with a firm belief that strong Jewish communities are essential to a vibrant future. The Grinspoon Amber Awards reflect this vision by honoring professionals who have made exceptional contributions to the Jewish communal field. Whether through remarkable achievements, deep dedication to Jewish values, effective bridge-building across diverse groups, or courage in overcoming challenges, the awards will celebrate professionals for their lasting impact on the Jewish community.

“Outstanding professionals in our community dedicate themselves to the hard work of nurturing Jewish life, often behind the scenes, and they do it with passion, resilience, and a deep commitment to others,” said Winnie Sandler Grinspoon, president of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation.“When we considered who could be the right partner for this, project, JFNA was the obvious choice. They are deeply committed to supporting Jewish professionals in countless ways, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this one.”

The first winners will be announced a year from now at the Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly in 2025. In addition to a $10,000 prize, each winner will have the chance to“pay it forward” by selecting two other professionals to receive Peer Recognition Grants of $2,500 each. This reflects Harold Grinspoon's belief that true leadership is about lifting others, fostering a cycle of growth, inspiration, and excellence within the Jewish community.

“Partnering with the Harold Grinspoon Foundation on this initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to support and uplift the dedicated professionals who sustain and enrich Jewish life,” said Eric Fingerhut, President and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America.“At a time when our communities face unprecedented challenges, these awards not only honor individual excellence but also reinforce a culture of appreciation and shared commitment that strengthens our community as a whole.”

Nominations for the 2025 Grinspoon Amber Awards are now open and will be accepted until 5pm ET January 31, 2025. Eligible nominees will receive an invitation to apply for the award. Nominees interested in being considered for the award will be required to complete an application and submit all necessary documents, including two personal letters of recommendation and a personal statement, by 5pm ET on March 20, 2025.

For more information about the Grinspoon Amber Awards, visit , or email ....

Michael Krause

Luminary Communications

+1 917-699-4990

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.