West End Opportunity Partnership Launches New Website With Louisville-Based Web Design Company, Honeywick

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The West End Opportunity Partnership has been working since 2019 to create and maintain financial empowerment and generational wealth in Louisville's West End. With the help of local marketing and website design company, Honeywick , they have launched a brand-new website for residents and shareholders alike to find important information about the organization's mission, events, meetings, and the neighborhoods of the West End.The new website contains numerous key pages, including:-- Who We Are: A comprehensive overview of what the West End Partnership Opportunity is, who is involved, and the organization's future goals.-- News: Press releases, articles, and announcements compiled in one convenient place.-- Neighborhoods: A full guide to the 9 West End Neighborhoods, including a short history, demographic study, and current events report for each.-- Calendar: An organized way to track upcoming community meetings and reports.-- Frequently Asked Questions: A collection of questions provided by the West End Opportunity for easily-accessible answers.-- Board of Directors: Meet the residents and business owners who make up the 21-seat Board of Directors, as well as the staff of the West End Opportunity Partnership that keep things running.-- Meeting Records: A storage place for all reports, meeting minutes, and archived meeting videos dating back to February 2021.-- Contact Page: Contact information and a form field for questions that the staff of the West End Opportunity Partnership will answer.-- Donation Page : An easily-accessed way to donate to the West End Opportunity by check, credit card, or PayPal, as well as a list of donors.ABOUT THE WEST END OPPORTUNITY PARTNERSHIPThe West End Opportunity Partnership is an economic investment initiative aiming to overcome challenges stemming from the intergenerational effects of racial prejudice and segregation in the West End neighborhoods of Louisville, KY, including:-- Algonquin-- California-- Chickasaw-- Park DuValle-- Park Hill-- Parkland-- Portland-- Russell-- ShawneeThe goal of the West End Opportunity Partnership is to support financial investment and community development in Louisville's West End. By reinvesting and recycling money in the West End neighborhoods, the program uses funds to support existing businesses and allow more businesses to settle in the West End and thrive financially while boosting the economic development in the area.ABOUT HONEYWICKHoneywick, LLC is a full-service website design and marketing agency founded and based out of Louisville, KY. They offer several services targeting the online success of organizations and businesses in a broad range of fields. From custom-built websites to best practices for Google Advertising and Meta social media management, they rely on a collaborative approach to create a tailored support system for every client.

