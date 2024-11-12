Qatar Hosts Seminar To Explore Future Prospects For Joint Economic And Development Integration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the of Finance, is hosting and organising the ninth discussion session to explore future prospects for economic and developmental integration among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The session, titled“The Role of the Private Sector in the Economic Diversification of the GCC Countries,” is taking place on November 11-12 in Doha.

The discussion session covered several key papers, including enhancing local content and the role of attracting pioneering companies in developing the innovation ecosystem. Additionally, there was a paper on the role of the private sector in implementing the Gulf development visions.