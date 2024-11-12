عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Hovers Near 1-Month Low Ahead Of US Data

Gold Hovers Near 1-Month Low Ahead Of US Data


11/12/2024 3:02:25 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold ticked up on Tuesday but hovered near a one-month low, while investors awaited US economic data and comments from federal Reserve officials for further clarity on the interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,624.17 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since Oct. 10 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,630.10.

Spot silver was little changed at $30.70 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $962.80 and palladium was flat at $980.34.

MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108878483


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search