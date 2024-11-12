Gold Hovers Near 1-Month Low Ahead Of US Data

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold ticked up on Tuesday but hovered near a one-month low, while investors awaited US economic data and comments from Reserve officials for further clarity on the interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,624.17 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since Oct. 10 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,630.10.

Spot silver was little changed at $30.70 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $962.80 and palladium was flat at $980.34.