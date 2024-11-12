Gold Hovers Near 1-Month Low Ahead Of US Data
Date
11/12/2024 3:02:25 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Singapore: Gold ticked up on Tuesday but hovered near a one-month low, while investors awaited US economic data and comments from federal Reserve officials for further clarity on the interest rate trajectory.
Spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,624.17 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since Oct. 10 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,630.10.
Spot silver was little changed at $30.70 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% to $962.80 and palladium was flat at $980.34.
MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108878483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.