The Arab-Islamic Summit: A Turning Point In Middle Eastern Diplomacy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) As violent conflicts continue to shake the Middle East, a historic Arab-Islamic summit has brought forth a powerful draft with a clear and unequivocal message: it is time to mobilise global support to freeze Israel's participation in the United Nations. This call for accountability comes as a resounding response to the increasing severity of Israeli military actions that have now extended beyond Gaza to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Iran. The summit's draft not only condemns these acts but underscores the profound implications they carry for the stability and of the entire region.

The draft's proposals represent a significant shift in the diplomatic language of the Arab-Islamic world, calling on the international community to engage in a more effective and robust response to prevent further human rights abuses. According to the draft, Israel's actions in Gaza, which include mass killings, summary executions, forced disappearances and acts of genocide, are a grim testament to the escalation of violence and the failure of existing international mechanisms to hold Israel accountable. The summit appeals to the UN Security Council to establish an independent, credible investigation into these atrocities, hoping to not only reveal the full extent of the crisis but also to pursue legal action against those responsible.

In addition to calling out the atrocities in Gaza, the draft denounces Israel's expanded military campaign in Lebanon, demanding an immediate ceasefire and the enforcement of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), which calls for respect of Lebanon's sovereignty. This directive comes amid reports of systematic targeting of civilian areas, including the alarming assault on UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL). The summit's stance reflects a profound concern for Lebanon's stability and security, with participants stressing the urgency of electing a new president and fully supporting Lebanon's constitutional institutions.

One of the boldest moves in this draft is the outright condemnation of Israel's use of collective punishment tactics in Gaza. These actions include economic blockades and restrictions on access to basic supplies and resources, policies that have turned hunger and deprivation into weapons of war. The draft urges the global community to take immediate steps to end this humanitarian disaster, calling on Israel to fully withdraw from Gaza and open all crossings to restore the flow of essential goods and services to a besieged population. This is not just a call for temporary relief but a demand for permanent accountability.

In an unprecedented proposal, the draft calls for the suspension of Israel's participation in the United Nations. Such a step is extraordinary and would signify a powerful international rebuke, underscoring Israel's continued defiance of international norms and human rights standards. Additionally, the draft urges the Security Council to halt arms exports to Israel and demands that Israel respect international laws. This includes a scathing critique of the double standards that have shielded Israel from accountability, weakening the credibility of international institutions and compromising the foundational principles of global justice and cooperation.

The draft further reaffirms the summit's commitment to full UN membership for Palestine. Recognising Algeria's leadership within the Security Council to advocate for Palestine's status, the summit expresses hope that Palestine will be granted full membership soon. Alongside this, the draft proposes robust political, diplomatic and international protections for the Palestinian people. Economic support, humanitarian aid and assistance for Gaza's reconstruction are identified as essential priorities. In a move aimed at ensuring stability and effective governance, the draft emphasises the importance of a unified Palestinian government that can assert authority over all occupied territories, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

Recognising the urgency of supporting Lebanon amid escalating regional tensions, the summit also expanded the mandate of the joint Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee, led by Saudi Arabia, to include efforts to curb Israeli aggression against Lebanon. This committee, initially established a year ago, is tasked with intensifying its work to protect Lebanon's sovereignty and maritime navigation routes according to international law. The committee's expanded mandate is a clear indication that regional stability depends on a concerted effort to end violent incursions and foster mutual respect for national borders.

Another milestone of the summit was the signing of a tripartite mechanism by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the African Union (AU) in Riyadh. This agreement reflects an unprecedented show of solidarity across these organizations, underscoring their shared commitment to the Palestinian cause and establishing a framework for sustained collaboration. This unity sends a powerful message to the international community: the Palestinian issue is not just a regional concern but a global one that touches on fundamental questions of human rights, justice, and equality.

This draft resolution, which now awaits formal adoption, is more than a document, it is an urgent plea for justice, accountability and action. The international community, particularly those nations that have for too long enabled Israel's impunity, must heed this call. At this critical juncture, the Arab-Islamic summit is a voice for those silenced by decades of conflict, a call for a more just and humane world order. With these proposals, the summit has laid down a marker: regional peace cannot be achieved without accountability, justice and respect for the sovereignty of all nations involved.

It is now up to global powers to rise to this challenge.