Xsolla Releases Autumn 2024 Report On The Future Of Mobile Gaming And Game Development: Analysis Of Recent Metrics And E...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Xsolla, a global game commerce company, proudly announces the release of the Autumn 2024 Edition of "The Xsolla Report: The State of Play." This detailed report provides crucial insights, trends, and opportunities shaping the gaming landscape, empowering professionals to adapt and thrive in today's rapidly evolving market.

The Autumn 2024 Edition focuses on mobile gaming, projected to generate $98.7 billion in revenue globally this year, with Asia leading the at $65 billion. The report also highlights the rising importance of web shops, with 77% of players making purchases through these direct-to-consumer online stores, emphasizing the growing popularity of these channels.

The report also spotlights women in gaming and the increasing equality in gaming, noting that 87% play mobile games weekly, and 64% make in-app purchases. As this demographic grows, companies are responding by developing more inclusive and engaging gaming experiences.

“The Autumn 2024 Edition of 'The Xsolla Report' offers a clear look at mobile trends, emerging payment solutions, impact of women in games, and the continuous regulatory shifts shaping the future,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer at Xsolla.“With this report, we aim to equip our partners with the insights and strategies they need to seize new opportunities and succeed in an ever-changing landscape.”

For more information and to access the full Autumn 2024 Edition of "The Xsolla Report: The State of Play," visit xsolla/txr-autumn24

