Joby Announces Beginning Of Work On First Dubai Vertiport

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced that has begun on the first vertiport in its planned Dubai air taxi network.

Situated at Dubai International Airport (“DXB”), the vertiport is being constructed by Joby partners Dubai Road and Authority (“RTA”) and Skyports, who celebrated the moment at a ceremony attended by Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of Dubai, His Highness Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Deputy of Dubai, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of the RTA, JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby, as well as representatives from the Dubai RTA and Skyports.

The DXB vertiport is one of four initial locations that will form Joby's network of vertiports for the air taxi service the Company plans to launch in the Emirate as soon as late 2025, with three additional vertiports planned for development in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, and Dubai Marina. Joby's planned service was announced as part of a definitive agreement signed by Joby, the RTA, and Skyports in February 2024, which included exclusive access for Joby to the Dubai air taxi market for six years.

“Our air taxi service in Dubai will offer tourists and residents the opportunity to experience a revolutionary travel experience, with faster movement between key destinations and breathtaking views of the city skyline,” commented Bevirt.

“With the start of construction on our air taxi network, our shared vision for electric air taxi service in Dubai is coming to life. I'm grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and to the government of Dubai for their support and commitment to innovation.”

The vertiport is designed to be integrated with Dubai's multimodal transport network, providing seamless connectivity with Dubai Metro's Emirates Station 2, DXB Airport, parking infrastructure, and other ground transportation options. Designed for exceptional passenger experience and high throughput, the three-story, 3,100-square-meter facility is designed to demonstrate a future vision for air travel focused on convenience and seamless passenger movements.

The facility is planned to include two take-off and landing stands, each equipped with the Joby-designed Global Electric Aviation Charging System (“GEACS”) to support rapid vehicle charging and conditioning in between flights.

Joby recently announced it has taken the first step toward becoming a certificated air taxi operator in the United Arab Emirates. As part of the process to attain an Air Operator Certificate from the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority, Joby will demonstrate the readiness of its aircraft as well as its training, maintenance, operations and safety programs for commercial air transport.

Joby's electric air taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph, offering high-speed mobility with a fraction of the noise produced by helicopters and zero operating emissions.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world. To learn more, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the development and performance of our aircraft, the growth of our manufacturing capabilities, our regulatory outlook, progress and timing; our business plan, objectives, goals and market opportunity; our plans related to certification and operation of our aircraft in the United Arab Emirates, including vertiport location, timing and expected benefits of our service; and our current expectations relating to our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, capital needs and growth of our operations. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: our ability to launch our air taxi service and the growth of the urban air mobility market generally; our ability to produce aircraft that meet our performance expectations in the volumes and on the timelines that we project; complexities related to obtaining certification and operating in foreign markets; the ability of us and our partners to develop necessary infrastructure in time for planned operations, or at all; the competitive environment in which we operate; our future capital needs; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to our aircraft; our reliance on third-party suppliers and service partners; uncertainties related to our estimates of the size of the market for our service and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 27, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024, and in future filings and other reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

