Ringmetall strengthens market position in bulk container liners through acquisition of FIB Beer Systems

Manufacturer of beer tanks with global reach and a customer base of more than 20,000 installed tanks Revenue contribution of around EUR 8 million with promising synergy potential Munich, 12 November 2024 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, has reached an agreement to acquire FIB Beer Systems BV, based in Heerenveen in the Netherlands. Ringmetall will take over the manufacturer of beer tanks with all its subsidiaries with effect from 7 November 2024. FIB Beer Systems specializes in the production, installation and maintenance of beer tank systems. As a global player, the company has installed over 20,000 beer tank systems in cafés, restaurants, breweries and event locations on all five continents. The tank sizes range from 125 to 1,000 liters and more. Ringmetall acquires FIB Beer Systems with a revenue of around EUR 8 million out of a special situation. The company is acquired as a debt-free holding company including all subsidiaries from a financial investor. The purchase price is in the low single-digit million euro range and will be financed entirely from the Company's cash and cash equivalents. “Normally, companies in special situations are not an attractive option as acquisition targets for us,” emphasizes Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE.“In this particular case, however, we expect considerable synergy potential from the transaction. Ringmetall is already one of the world's leading manufacturers of large container liners, as used in beer tanks and other applications. By acquiring a tank manufacturer, we are expanding our potential customer base with regard to the tank systems already installed. On the other hand, the acquisition gives us the opportunity to actively shape and drive growth in the still emerging market for beer tank systems in gastronomy.” Further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at . Contact:

