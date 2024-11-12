Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations Announces Andrew P. Logan Joins Netflix's American Primeval Cast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- has announced the upcoming release of

American Primeval, an epic six-episode limited series that explores the birth of the American West and its culture, religion, and community. As men and women fight to claim and protect the land, they face challenges that will define their destinies. The series premieres on January 9, 2025. Andrew P. Logan, will join the cast as a series regular playing "Lucas Cutter", alongside Derek Hinkey, Taylor Kitsch, Kim Coates, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and Dane DeHaan.

Andrew is known for his work in Rent Free (2024) and Showdown on the Brazos (2022) "I'm incredibly excited to be a part of American Primeval," says Andrew. "The story is captivating and I can't wait for audiences to experience it. Working alongside Taylor and the rest of this talented cast and crew is a dream come true."

Actor Andrew P. Logan, will join the cast as a series regular playing "Lucas Cutter", alongside Taylor Kitsch

Post this

Andrew is repped by Ivy Artist Management and Landrum Arts LA.

Media Contact: Claudia Greene

Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations

310-910-5290 | [email protected]

SOURCE Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED