Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations Announces Andrew P. Logan Joins Netflix's American Primeval Cast

Andrew P. Logan Joins Netflix's American Primeval Cast
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix has announced the upcoming release of
American Primeval, an epic six-episode limited series that explores the birth of the American West and its culture, religion, and community. As men and women fight to claim and protect the land, they face challenges that will define their destinies. The series premieres on January 9, 2025. actor Andrew P. Logan, will join the cast as a series regular playing "Lucas Cutter", alongside Derek Hinkey, Taylor Kitsch, Kim Coates, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, and Dane DeHaan.
Andrew is known for his work in Rent Free (2024) and Showdown on the Brazos (2022) "I'm incredibly excited to be a part of American Primeval," says Andrew. "The story is captivating and I can't wait for audiences to experience it. Working alongside Taylor and the rest of this talented cast and crew is a dream come true."
Andrew is repped by Ivy Artist Management and Landrum Arts LA.
