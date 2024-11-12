Bihar Bypolls: RJD Urges ECI To Provide Form 17C To Polling Agents

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to mandate strict compliance with the provision of providing Form 17C to polling agents immediately after the conclusion of at each polling station in the state.

Chitranjan Gagan, the RJD spokesperson, stated that despite the provision being a clear requirement in the electoral process, the ECI has not enforced it consistently.

“The form is essential as it serves as an official record of the vote count at each polling station, and its availability to polling agents is crucial for ensuring transparency and confidence in the election process,” Gagan said.

The RJD, along with other political parties, has repeatedly raised concerns over this issue. In response, the RJD has already submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, requesting it to issue strict instructions to all election officials, specifically presiding officers, to comply with this rule.

Additionally, Gagan emphasised the need for disciplinary action against any presiding officers who fail to provide Form 17C, highlighting the importance of upholding transparency and procedural integrity in the election process.

Form 17C is a crucial document in the Indian electoral process, as it contains a detailed account of the votes cast at each polling booth.

It includes the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) identification number, the total number of registered voters at the booth, the count of voters who signed the register but chose not to vote, voters who were disallowed from voting, and the total votes recorded per EVM.

“This document is not only essential for the transparent counting process but also serves as critical evidence in case of legal disputes regarding election results,” Gagan said.

In the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, two primary forms are outlined for election proceedings: Form 17A and Form 17C. Form 17A holds details of each voter, essentially serving as an attendance register, while Form 17C consolidates the overall voting statistics, including turnout percentages.

There is a clear provision that, once voting concludes, Form 17C should be provided to polling agents representing all parties to ensure accountability and transparency.