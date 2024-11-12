Paul Adams Backs Tristan Stubbs' Retention By Delhi Capitals, Calls Him Future Of Franchise

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Former South Africa spinner Paul Adams believes Delhi Capitals made a smart decision in retaining South African power-hitter Tristan Stubbs for the 2025 season of the Indian (IPL).

With the franchise making big changes, including releasing former skipper Rishabh Pant, Stubbs' retention stands out as a sign of their faith in his abilities. The 22-year-old, known for his hard-hitting batting and sharp fielding, has shown his potential in past IPL seasons with three half-centuries to his name.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction, the Delhi Capitals cut captain Rishabh Pant while keeping Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, both of whom have Indian caps. In addition to keeping South African power-hitter Tristan Stubbs on its roster for the forthcoming season, the team demonstrated faith in Abishek Porel by keeping the wicketkeeper-batter in the uncapped player spot.

Stubbs debuted in the IPL, back in 2022. During his 18 IPL games thus far, Tristan Stubbs has amassed 405 runs at an average of 36.82. In addition, he has hammered three half-centuries, with 71 not-out runs being his highest IPL score. In the IPL, Stubbs has hit 26 fours and 26 sixes. For Rs 50 lakh, the Delhi franchise purchased Tristan Stubbs' services at the 2024 IPL Auction.

"It was a calculated move from Delhi Capitals, indeed Stubbs is one of the few players who is young and will be in the long run for the franchise and he has proven his credentials. He has been batting beautifully not only in the limited format but also in the Test, we all saw what classy innings he played against Bangladesh, so having a young hard-hitting batter and a terrific fielder in your side will always benefit the franchise. He is the future of Delhi Capitals," Adams told IANS in a virtual interaction facilitated by SA20.

Delhi Capitals also retained Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Abishek Porel, aiming to build a strong core for the upcoming seasons. According to Adams, these decisions show the franchise's focus on long-term success. However, with Pant gone, the question of who will lead the team remains open. "With Axar, Kuldeep and Porel other in the retention list, DC actually has tried to retain their core strength, but with Rishabh going out it will be interesting to see who will lead the team," he added.

Adams also spoke about the emergence of young talent like Gerald Coetzee, a player who has risen through the ranks from the under-19 system and demonstrated his versatility in recent matches.

"Gerald Coetzee's been around here, played from the under-19s system all the way through, always able to contribute as well with the bat. And his innings the other night was absolutely amazing. Coming in, taking that pressure immediately off Tristan Stubbs. So having a player like that down the order and also South Africa to be able to have the batting depth these days within the T20 setup is important.

"It allows batters to continue to keep going hard. And also you've got to understand that the game's never finished. Gone are the days of that. You've got to make sure that you've got length in your batting and be able to have batters down the order that can clear the ropes. And we had to see what Gerald is capable of.”

Adams described the SA20 tournament as a "magnificent" addition to the cricketing calendar, bringing a level of excitement and engagement that resonates with fans and players alike. "It's been really great," Adams said, noting that the buzz around the tournament is palpable, especially at the grounds. "The energy and the vibe have been really great, and I think it will inject a lot of positivity within cricket in general in South Africa," he added.

According to Adams, this positivity is not confined to local spectators but also resonates with cricket fans worldwide who have witnessed the high calibre of play the league offers.

Highlighting the significant influence of Indian franchises that own SA20 teams, Adams credited their resources, expertise, and strategic approach for enhancing the tournament's profile.

"Having IPL teams as part of ownership plays a big role," he said. Adams elaborated on how these franchises excel at managing high-profile tournaments, engaging with fans, and creating a unique identity for their teams within their respective cities.

"It's been absolutely amazing how quickly people have latched on to their home cities," Adams noted, emphasizing the community connection and viewership growth the franchises have inspired.