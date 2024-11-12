Best Lawyers Names Dilworth Paxson Among 2025 Best Law Firms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dilworth Paxson is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Best Law Firms ® 2025 edition by Best Lawyers® . The firm earned recognition for its excellence across multiple practice areas both nationally and within the metropolitan regions of Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York City.

"Dilworth is honored to be included in the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms," said Co-Managing Partner, Kristen Behrens. "This recognition underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions for our clients. We are dedicated to maintaining these high standards and achieving outstanding results across all practice areas, and we are grateful for the acknowledgment of our efforts."

Best Lawyers recognizes leading legal talent worldwide, gathering perspectives from top attorneys within specific regions and practice areas. Eligibility for a Best Law Firms ranking requires that a firm includes at least one lawyer listed in the current edition of Best Lawyers in a Best Law Firms practice area and geographic jurisdiction to become eligible for a Best Law Firms award. Dilworth Paxson was honored to have 39 of its attorneys recognized in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Since 1983, Best Lawyers has published ranking for practice areas nationally and across 188 U.S. metropolitan areas, utilizing a thorough review of client and attorney feedback, peer assessments and recent firm-submitted matters.

"It is a true honor to be recognized as a Best Law Firm, especially when this acknowledgment is in part from industry peers," said Dilworth's New Jersey Managing Partner, Mark Schiavo. "This recognition reflects the dedication and impact of the work we do for our clients, both regionally and nationally. We are grateful for the trust placed in us and remain committed to delivering the highest level of service and results for our clients."

Best Lawyers has ranked Dilworth as a Best Law Firm nationally in seven practice areas and 30 metro rankings. The practices named in the 2025 list include:

National Tier 2



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Land Use and Zoning Law Trusts and Estates

National Tier 3



Litigation – Bankruptcy

Litigation – Construction

Railroad Law Tax Law

Metropolitan Tier 1

New Jersey



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law Insurance Law

Philadelphia



Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Commercial Litigation

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Litigation - Land Use and Zoning

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Railroad Law

Real Estate Law

Tax Law Trusts and Estates

Metropolitan Tier 2

New Jersey

Litigation - Construction

Philadelphia



Land Use and Zoning Law Litigation - Real Estate

Metropolitan Tier 3

New Jersey



Construction Law

Litigation – Insurance Public Finance Law

New York City

Litigation - Patent

Philadelphia



Appellate Practice

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Corporate Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Employment Law – Management

Litigation – Antitrust

Litigation - Banking and Finance

Litigation - Intellectual Property

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Nonprofit / Charities Law Public Finance Law

About Dilworth Paxson LLP

Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware. Dilworth has a rich and impressive history filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.

