Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake And Sobe Innovative Rehab Partner To Improve Quality Of Life For Senior Residents

VERO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake , seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses receive world-class care, multi-sensory and diverse experiences in an exceptional senior living environment.

And still, the Market Street team continues to elevate the individualized attention for each resident offering additional resources and partnerships in their community.

Market Street Memory Care Residences celebrates their expanded partnership with Sobe Innovative Rehabilitation in Florida. The partnership is showing great results in maximizing quality of life and independence for residents living with Alzheimer's and dementia-related illnesses.

Market Street Memory Care Residences, under the operational leadership of Watercrest Senior Living, have recently focused on a partnership with Sobe Innovative Rehabilitation , an organization providing physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech pathology to patients in assisted living facilities across the state of Florida. The partnership began with services provided to the residents of Market Street Memory Care Residence in Viera, Florida and has now expanded to include Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake, near Tarpon Springs, Florida.

"We have seen such positive results in the overall health, happiness and well-being of our residents at Market Street Viera, that we are compelled to expand this partnership across the state to our Market Street East Lake residents," says James Brassard, Director of Market Street Operations for Watercrest Senior Living . "Our partnership with Sobe Rehab is aligned with our Watercrest vision to honor our elders and strengthens our ability to continuously improve the lives of our residents."

At Sobe Rehab, therapists use sophisticated diagnostic methods, such as movement investigation and gait analysis, to create successful

treatment

plans for pain relief, healing, and future injury prevention needs. These advanced methods result in high levels of success in patients achieving their rehabilitation goals.

"The partnership between Sobe Rehab and Market Street Viera has been a huge success. Through these partnerships, residents enrolled in our innovative rehab programs have extended their length of stay by 129%, while reducing hospitalizations by 82%, and falls by 37%," states Dr. Nkume Sobe, D.P.T., Founder and CEO of Sobe Rehab . "These statistics show that the Sobe Rehab "Resident Retention Program" works; and delivers on our promise of helping seniors enjoy an extended length of stay that maximize their quality of their lives and independence at their community. This ultimately increases the vibrancy of the community while helping to build a higher censes for more residents to enjoy a safe, happy, independent lifestyle."

Market Street East Lake

is an award-winning memory care community offering world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Water crest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.



Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-477-8837 or visit .

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group

was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.

For information, visit .

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

