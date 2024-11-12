HEI Civil Announces Appointment Of JP Morgan To Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Over 20 Years at HEI Civil, Morgan Set to Lead Operational Excellence and Team Alignment

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a national heavy civil company, is pleased to announce the of to Chief Operating Officer. Morgan will drive operational excellence in this role, ensuring teams prioritize the company's six critical success factors and aligning the organization as one enterprise.

"JP has been an invaluable asset to HEI Civil for over 20 years," says Leo Denslow, CEO of HEI Civil. "His deep knowledge, strong leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations. We are confident that we will continue to achieve new heights under his guidance."

Morgan joined HEI Civil in 2004 as an estimator and project manager. As a project manager for HEI Civil's Colorado location, Morgan oversaw many vital projects, including the Grandview Tributary, Ravenna Road and infrastructure and Timber Point Road. He has held various leadership positions within the company, most recently serving as executive vice president of estimating and project management. Morgan's education as a graduate from the Construction Management program at Colorado State University combined with his 35+ years in the industry have equipped him with a proven track record in value engineering, construction management, contract negotiation, and fostering high-performing teams. His contributions have been instrumental in the company's growth from a single location in Colorado to a thriving enterprise operating in three states.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to HEI Civil's continued success," said JP Morgan. I look forward to working with our talented team to drive growth, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a privately owned, heavy civil construction general contractor headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado. The company currently operates in Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. The enterprise's current portfolio includes daily work on over 70 projects, over 800 employees and 500 pieces of equipment. For detailed information, visit .

JP Morgan, Chief Operating Officer, HEI Civil

