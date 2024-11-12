CHAMONIX CASINO HOTEL NOW FULLY OPEN FOLLOWING GRAND OPENING EVENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CRIPPLE CREEK,

Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamonix Casino Hotel , Colorado's newest casino destination, proudly announced the completion of its multi-phased project at its official Grand Opening on November 2nd. The Grand Opening included a series of special activities and gourmet meals for invited casino guests, culminating with entertainment by Jay Leno and country star Tenille Arts. Bringing world-class entertainment and hospitality to scenic Cripple Creek, Colorado, the stylish, new casino and luxury hotel offers an elevated gaming, dining, and relaxation experience.

Chamonix Casino Hotel features an expansive casino floor, with a variety of the newest slot machines, high-end table games and high-limits salon. Its 300-room hotel features the first luxury guest rooms in Cripple Creek. Chamonix also features

980 Prime, a fine-dining steakhouse already noted as one of the best restaurants in Colorado, operated by celebrated Las Vegas chef Barry S. Dakake.

"Our vision has always been to create a world-class, luxury destination that's more than just a gaming destination."

Chamonix's state-of-the-art luxury spa is now also fully open to the public. With a soothing atmosphere of serenity and relaxation, the Chamonix Spa provides an escape from everyday stress, with wellness and renewal. From soothing massages and refreshing facials to revitalizing body treatments, the spa's skilled therapists are dedicated to pampering guests from head to toe. The spa also offers a full-service salon, offering hair treatments, manicures, and pedicures. The property's exercise room features equipment from Peloton, Hydrow, Tonal, and NordicTrack.

Chamonix has an exclusive onsite jeweler, Ore & Alloy, which is fitting for one of America's most iconic mining towns, with both gold and turquoise being mined locally. Designed as both a gallery and a store, Ore & Alloy features the designs of several master goldsmiths and jewelry designers, each with very distinct styles.

Guests can also enjoy Chamonix's heated pool, kept at near-hot temperatures in the winter months. The pool and surrounding deck overlook Cripple Creek and the surrounding mountains.

Chamonix also features state-of-the-art meeting and convention facilities. It can host everything from conventions with hundreds of attendees to destination weddings of all sizes, as well as intimate corporate retreats.

"We are thrilled for guests to experience everything Chamonix Casino Hotel has to offer," said Daniel Lee, President & CEO of Full House Resorts. "Our vision has always been to create a world-class, luxury destination that's more than just a gaming destination. It's a lifestyle getaway, providing guests the perfect blend of adventure, luxury, and relaxation."

About Chamonix Casino Hotel

Chamonix Casino Hotel combines European elegance with Colorado comfort to deliver a resort-like experience and the only luxury rooms in the Cripple Creek area. Situated amidst the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Chamonix Casino Hotel offers unparalleled amenities, including a rooftop pool, a world-class casino floor, luxury spa, and exquisite dining options such as 980 Prime Steakhouse. For more information on Chamonix Casino Hotel, please visit .



About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL ) owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. Our properties include American Place, located midway between Chicago and Milwaukee; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Mississippi; Chamonix Casino Hotel and Bronco Billy's Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. For further information, please visit .



