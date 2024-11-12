One Dead, One Missing In Training Aircraft Crash In UAE
(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Nov 12 (IANS) A training aircraft on Tuesday crashed in the airspace over Fujairah, an emirate on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leaving one person dead and another missing, said the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
The incident occurred when the aircraft, carrying an instructor pilot and a foreign trainee pilot, lost radar contact roughly 20 minutes after takeoff, Xinhua news agency reported.
According to the GCAA, the body of the instructor pilot was recovered at the Fujairah coast while search and rescue teams continued to locate the trainee pilot and the aircraft wreckage.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, said the GCAA.
