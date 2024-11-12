Sunday Brunch Returns In Style To Pelican Grand Beach Resort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OCEAN2000 Relaunches Iconic Sunday Brunch December 8

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled on the pristine shores of Fort Lauderdale, Pelican Grand Beach Resort – the area's only true beachfront resort – is thrilled to unveil the return of its beloved Sunday brunch at the coastal-inspired onsite restaurant, OCEAN2000 .

Known for its relaxed elegance and breathtaking ocean views, Pelican Grand offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience just steps from the sand. Launching Sunday, December 8 from 11:30am - 3:30pm., with an inspired new menu that elevates classic brunch favorites alongside fresh seafood and indulgent surprises.

Brunch is back at Pelican Grand Beach Resort

"We're beyond thrilled to reintroduce Sunday Brunch to our guests– an iconic tradition and beloved staple at our resort and in our city," says TJ Pierri, general manager of Pelican Grand Beach Resort. "It's a true destination for brunch aficionados and a hallmark of the Pelican Grand experience."

The Sunday brunch buffet, thoughtfully curated to delight the most discerning palates, will offer seasonally influenced and rotating seafood-inspired creations, alongside beloved classics including a waffle station, carving station, breakfast pastry display, custom pastas, charcuterie board with artisanal meats & imported cheeses, French & Italian mini desserts plus more. Sip on endless Bloody Marys and mimosas, paired with views of the Atlantic Ocean.

OCEAN2000 recently completed a stunning refresh and is making waves with its transformation. Seamlessly blending coastal elegance with modern sophistication, the redesigned interior – executed by Degen & Degen Architecture and Interior Design based out of Seattle - exudes a bohemian charm, with an artful interplay of textures and tones that create an atmosphere of relaxed luxury. Expansive windows frame breathtaking ocean views, while the al fresco veranda invites guests to savor the coastal breeze. Click

HERE

for the reveal.



For more information, or to make reservations, please visit pelicanbeach or call 954-556-7667.

About Pelican Grand Beach Resort

Perfectly perched at 2000 North Ocean Boulevard, rising regally from the sandy shores, Pelican Grand stakes claim to being one of the only true beachfront, boutique resorts on Fort Lauderdale beach. Adorning 500 feet of Fort Lauderdale's pristine beachfront, Pelican Grand Beach Resort - part of the Noble House Hotels & Resorts collection - couples Old Florida grandeur with seaside elegance to offer guests a coastal-chic waterfront retreat. From watching stunning sunrises on private balconies, to indulging in culinary creations at OCEAN2000 Restaurant & Lounge, rejuvenating at PURE Spa and floating down Fort Lauderdale's only lazy river, vacationers are engulfed by the unrivaled location of this gracious luxury resort set amongst the soothing sights and sounds of the Atlantic Ocean. To learn more, visit pelicanbeach .



