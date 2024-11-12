Earth3 To Usher In A New Era Of Crypto-Enabled AI Agents

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth3 is set to hold a launch event, scheduled to take place in Singapore. The event, which has gained a lot of spotlight, marks its first public appearance and will provide attendees with an exclusive introduction to its vision of creating a digital space and a fully decentralized,sustainable digital powered by AI Agents.









Earth3 is an initiative to make the real world fairer, more efficient and sustainable by creating a brand-new digital space. Its ultimate goal is to build a digital twin of the earth moderated by AI Agents. By harnessing the power of advanced Generative AI, alongside physical simulations (VR, AR), and renewable technologies, it aims to allow virtual space not only seamlessly intertwine with but enhance the reality. At present, Earth3 is building a decentralized AI ecosystem converging an AI Agent model layer that enables everyone to train, validate and share fruits in an AI-native era.

This transformative journey is backed by LEMON Inc, TW SOLAR, BHP and a wealth of leading innovators. Strategically, Earth3 collaborates with influential partners, boasting unique strengths of policy support and technological advances, particularly in the realms of generative AI, LLM, clean energy, blockchain and digital twin innovations.

Earth3 Information Table

Earth3 Basic Information

Official Website:

Headquarter: Singapore

Social Media: X , Medium , Telegram

What they do?

Their work in short: creating a digital replica of earth space by AI Agents to change the real world.

At Earth3, the value generated from both digital and physical space are seamlessly interconnected, serving as dual engines driving the innitiative. Specifically, this future-oriented world is underpinned by a tripartite structure.

- Digital Platform : At the Digital level, they are building Earth3, a Web3-enabled AI application which allows users to partake in AI Agent economy by validating through licenses. This step lays a groundwork for their future goal of an all-in-one AI Agent platform and creating a decentralized virtual earth space.The platform is open to global citizens and leading enterprises, allowing any individual to create anything they desire and engaging freely with the power of AI Agents in the future, while at the same time boasting a fair value distribution system.

- Physical Ecosystem: In the physical realm, Earth3 collaborates with top enterprises to establish an unified ecosystem where virtual assets from online spaces are linked with values generated by leading supporters in the physical world, facilitating an increase in value to the real world.

- Fresh Governance: At the top, they are shifting human governance to a governance model powered by robust technology, after being inspired by the Network State from Balaji S.

How Would Earth3 Potentially Enhance People's Life in the Real World?

- Boosting Fairness in the AI-native age

As Artificial Intelligence continues to reshape the industry, those who control the most powerful AI systems wield immense power over the future of society. The challenge lies in maintaining fairness while embracing the transformative potential of powerful technology. Earth3 is democratizing AI development, by allowing individuals to participate in training and validating AI Agents nodes and by establishing collaborative Autonomous Intelligence on a decentralized network. They believe in the power of AI Agents and design products to bring AI Agents to the masses

- Enhance Efficiency of Daily Life

Earth3 champions enhanced efficiency by the fusion of AI Agent and digital twin technology. While AI can streamline the workflow, innovations like AI Agents and digital twins empower humans to predict outcomes and optimize solutions, whether in weather forecasting, urban managemant or health care. For example, with a digital replica of city model, city planners are able to monitor real-time traffic conditions, identify accident-prone zones, and take measures in advance.

- Contribute to a more sustainable future

The future of humans hinges on the delicate balance between technological advancement and the health of the earth. As the evolution of AI and other innovations, including bitcoin, comes at the cost of high enery consumption, Earth3 seeks to make the earth more sustainable by leveraging clean energy and virtual power. Their green efforts are supported by leading enterprises worldwide with Eco-friendly technologies.

Earth3 Mastplan

The journey of Earth3 unfolds in three distinct phases:

- W1 to expand the population, establishing financial systems and generating income for residents in the future earth. This stage will include their efforts in building communities, create AI-Agent-based crypro economy backbone while introducing agent workstation to offer oppurnities for ordinary users

- W2 to unlock the power of AI Agent Platform, boosting revenue in the whole AI ecosystem and onboarding more talents to the initiative. AI Agent platform will be an on-chain multi-agent system, enabling users to build, deploy, and earn via a community-governed AI agent marketplace.

- W3 to embrace a fairer, more prosperous lifestyle powered by digital twin earth and AI technology where values from both virtual landscape and tangible life seamlessly and freely flow with each other

Earth3 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

- Is Earth3 a project?

Earth3 is not a project, it's an initiative that evolves in stages, each stage demanding unique companies, talents, resources, and support. Currently, it focuses on building the initial phase.

- Is Earth3 building a virtual metaverse?

Earth3 is not a metaverse that focuses only on virtual spaces. Though sharing parallels with such ideas, Erath3 is ultimately committed to real-world-problem-solving, rooted in tangible outcomes.

- Is there a Earth3 mobile App?

At the moment, Earth3 only has a desktop version; however, the mobile application will be available soon, with AI-Agent-driven functions easier for users.

- What is Earth3 currently building?

At the forefront of the AI revolution lies AI Agents, autonomous programs that perform tasks, make decisions, and interact with environments with little human input. Earth3 believes in an open, agentic future. All their products at present focus on unlocking the potential of AI Agents. To realize this vision, they will introduce AI Agent workstation in the first phase and build a one-stop AI Agent Development Platform in the next stage, seeking to bring AI Agents to the masses while improve life efficiency through autonomous intelligence

- What is Agent Workstation?

Agent Workstation is the flagship product at the outset of Earth3 (W1), primarily used for training decentralized AI Agents. It is made up of globally distributed nodes, each independently running Earth3's self-developed large model for AI Agent data pre-training and validation, laying the groundwork for building a digital Earth moderated by AI Agents in latter stages.

- How to run Agent Workstation?

Before running an Agent Workstation, a participant needs to buy a license. By purchasing the license, the participant can receive FEI, the native crypto of the Earth3 ecosystem as rewards.

There are 2 ways to run an Agent Workstation

1. The user entrusts and delegates his Agent Workstation license to the platform for execution.

2. The user downloads the client to run the program by himself. This process only works in an Internate-enabled environment. Any disconnection of the network will lead to the loss of rewards.

"To address the challenges of tomorrow, we must confront them today and the first thing we do, is to bring together an international community of "dreamers and doers" aligned with the same vision, working toward our shared goals.", said by MAX, one of major advocates of the initiative. The appearance of Earth3 in Singapore promises an extraordinary experience that will captivate the "dreamers and doers" harboring a dream for a better future. And Earth3, with strong support from the top business and talents, is expected to bring more possibilities to forge a fairer, more efficient and prosperous future.

