Joy Alukkas' Autobiography, Spreading Joy' Unveils New Chapter With Arabic Edition Launch In The UAE

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai - November 2024: The highly anticipated Arabic edition of Mr. Joy Alukkas' autobiography, Spreading Joy, was unveiled in a memorable celebration held in Dubai. The launch drew a distinguished gathering, with H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, of State for Foreign Trade, of of the United Arab Emirates, and many other distinguished guests. Mr. Joy Alukkas, Chairman of Joyalukkas Group and the book's author, organized the event to celebrate the success of his and his story, as well as the enduring love and support he received from the community of the UAE.

As a tribute to the UAE's role in fostering a visionary business landscape, the Arabic edition of Spreading Joy reflects Dubai's dynamic spirit that has empowered countless entrepreneurs like Mr. Joy Alukkas. H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the UAE Ministry of Economy, speaking at the launch, shared his sentiments on this journey, stating,“The story of Mr. Joy Alukkas is a story of entrepreneurial spirit that has flourished in UAE, which makes me proud of such successful stories that have started from India and have expanded globally. Most importantly, I believe Mr. Joy has helped strengthen the commercial relationship between the UAE and India, supporting the growth of the jewellery and gold industries. I'm sure the book will tell of the inspiration and harmony brought by such successful business leaders.”

The evening celebrated the book, Spreading Joy, the autobiography of Mr. Joy Alukkas, not only as a story of one individual's accomplishments but as a testament to the UAE's nurturing and welcoming ecosystem for businesses of all scales. Mr. Joy Alukkas expressed his gratitude by sharing,“Bringing Spreading Joy to the Arab world has been a dream. The UAE has given me and many others a place to dream and build those dreams. This book is a reflection of that, and my deepest thanks go to the leaders of this nation for creating such a supportive environment for business. To all the readers and supporters, thank you! This story belongs to each of you as much as it belongs to me.”

Spreading Joy recounts Mr. Alukkas' journey from humble beginnings in Thrissur, Kerala, to the global success of the Joyalukkas brand, shaped by resilience, innovation, and an enduring commitment to his customers. The Arabic edition now makes this story accessible to even more readers across the UAE and the region, showcasing the UAE's reputation as a hub where business and culture come together harmoniously.

The launch event was filled with moments of gratitude and reflection, as the audience witnessed Mr. Joy Alukkas interacting with guests, dignitaries, and readers who shared their admiration and appreciation for his journey and for the book's message. As Spreading Joy reaches more readers through this Arabic edition, it stands as a celebration of ambition and as a tribute to the Arab community that welcomed and supported this journey every step of the way.

With the Arabic edition now released, Spreading Joy is poised to inspire a wider audience, celebrating a story that embodies the spirit of possibility and resilience, fostered by the UAE's dynamic environment for growth and success.