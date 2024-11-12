Global Medical Swabs Market Size, Growth, Demand, Share, Forecast Report 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

A medical swab is a medicated absorbent pad, stick, or material used in the medical as a single-use device. It is typically composed of premium pharmaceutical-grade materials, such as sterile cotton, rayon, polyester, and foam, further sterilized by ethylene oxide or gamma irradiation before distribution. They are widely used for wound sanitation, surgical procedures, sample collection, and first aid because they contain absorbent materials with medicinal properties.

Market Dynamics Rising Number of Infectious Diseases and HAIs Drives the Global Market

The target demographic medical swabs are intended for is seeing significant growth due to multiple variables, such as the expanding elderly population with acute and chronic illnesses, the rise in demand for laboratory testing, and other contributing factors. It is estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) that over 1.4 million individuals are diagnosed with healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) at any given point in time.

Patients can contract HAIs through exposure to bacteria, viruses, spores, or fungi through contact with the hands of healthcare employees, contaminated environmental surfaces, catheter insertions, and other patients. This is not limited to patients alone, as physicians are also susceptible to these infections, which is one of the primary motivations for swab tests in developed nations. One of the key growth drivers for the medical swabs marke is the increase in infectious disease cross-infections and pandemics.

Advancements in Medical Swab Technology create tremendous Opportunities

Several medical swab manufacturing startups have introduced new variants with distinctive designs that can replace deep nasopharyngeal swabs. Test at Home Pte. Ltd. (TAH), an India- and Singapore-based startup supported by Antler, a global VC firm, introduced a lollipop-like swab for collecting saliva samples for COVID-19 testing. The company intends to supplant the nasal swab technique for accurate COVID-19 testing with a less invasive and painless saliva collection method. The company conducted clinical trials on patients in India in partnership with the National University of Singapore and Datar Cancer Genetics (UK-Germany-India). The results were extremely encouraging, with a 95% accuracy rate compared to conventional nasal swabs. Thus, the new generation of sample collection swabs creates opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global medical swabs market shareholder and is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period. The expansion of the elderly population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rate of surgical procedures in hospitals, ASCs, and other healthcare facilities are driving market growth. The majority of the region's elderly suffer from chronic conditions, like cancer and cardiovascular disease, which frequently necessitate surgical intervention. Consequently, the prevalence of such chronic conditions has boosted the demand for diagnostic tests in the region, thereby surging the demand for medical samples.

In addition, the high population and demand for population-scale testing have increased the market's demand for medical samples. By 2025, an estimated 226 million seniors (65 or older) will reside in 710 metropolitan areas/cities in Asia-Pacific, representing 11.4% of the total population. This demographic shift toward an aging population is driving up the region's hospital admissions rate and increasing the demand for medical devices in hospitals.

Key Highlights



The global medical swabs market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion

in 2024 . It is estimated to reach from USD 3.56 billion in 2025 to USD 6.16 billion in 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on product, the global medical swabs market is segmented into polyester-tipped, cotton-tipped, rayon-tipped, foam-tipped, and other medical swabs.

The polyester-tipped segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global medical swabs market is divided into laboratory testing, specimen collection, and other applications.

The laboratory testing segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to grow substantially throughout the forecast period.

Based on sample type, the global medical swabs market is bifurcated into nasal, oral, and other types.

The nasal segment dominates the global market and is projected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global medical swabs market is divided into laboratories and diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutions, and other end-users. The laboratories and diagnostic centers segment is the highest revenue contributor to the market and is estimated to grow substantially throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global medical swabs market shareholder and is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global medical swabs market players are Puritan, COPAN Diagnostics, GPC Medical, FortiusBio, FL Medical, Changzhou Medical Appliances General Factory, Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products, Origin, Becton Dickinson and Company, CML Biotech, AdvaCare Pharma, and others.

Recent Developments

Market News



In December 2022, Sameday Health, a national testing and wellness company, announced the availability of their single swab test for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza A/B strains, and COVID-19 (RSV). In July 2023, Rhinostics introduced another technological advancement in automated sample collection with the release of the patent-pending ELEsticTM swab collection device and the ground-breaking ELEbotTM Decapper.

Segmentation

Global Medical Swabs Market: Segmentation By Product



Cotton

Rayon

Polyester

Foam Others



Laboratory Testing

Specimen Collection Others



Nasal

Oral Others



Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Institutes Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

By ApplicationsBy Sample TypeBy End-UsersBy Regions