Viral Video: Bhopal DSP Meets Vegetable Seller Who Helped Him When He Could Not Afford Dinner, Shares His Mobile Number

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Madhya Pradesh officer is making headlines for his kind gesture to a vegetable vendor from whom the police officer sought help 14 years ago.

On Sunday, DSP Santosh Patel posted a on his social X with the caption:“During my engineering days in Bhopal, I met Salman Khan. Back then, I often couldn't afford dinner. But Salman, who ran a vegetable shop, became the friend who looked out for me. Every night, he'd save a brinjal and a tomato from his stock just for me. I'd cook Baingan ka Bharta and savour it, thanks to him.”

The video showing a police vehicle stopping next to a vegetable vendor named Salman Khan has crossed 52.68 lakh views and 16 thousand likes. The clip shows a vendor approaching the vehicle in which Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Patel is seated.

| MP news: Girl students of Bhopal govt school go on rampage over harsh punishment

The DSP recognised Salman by the scar on his lip. Salman Khan is seen saluting the official.“Mereko pehchante ho (Do you remember me)?” to which the vendor smiled“Bilkul achi tarah se, sir." He further noted that Santosh Patel used to come to buy vegetables.

Following this, Santosh Patel stepped out of the car and greeted Salman with a hug. and recalled the difficult times during which Salman Khan ensured that the engineering student didn't sleep hungry.

| Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two boys beaten, hanged upside down for stealing watch

Salman would follow Santosh on social media, though he didn't have his contact number. According to an India Today report, the DSP used to take care of Salman's cart at night if he had to step away to repay for his kindness.

| Skydiving festival begins in MP on Nov 9 - here's how to book your spot

Social mediaset abuzz with the emotional scene. A user in Hindi wrote,“Remembering things from decades ago and after becoming a police officer , admitting it on camera and posting it on social media, believe me it requires a lot of courage, you are really great sir, lakhs of salutes!”

Another user commented,“We salute your spirit, this is the real India.” Praising the heartwarming move of the DSP, a user said,“Wow great gesture.” A fourth user stated,“Some Stranger somewhere still remembers you because you were kind to them when no one else was.” A fifth user wrote,“Meeting old companions after success without any arrogance is a test of honesty...”