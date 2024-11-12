CellSave Arabia and Sidra Medicine Partnership to Expand Stem Cell Processing and Storage Services in Qatar

(MENAFN- Boopin) Doha, Qatar – 12 November, 2024 – CellSave Arabia, a leader in stem cell banking services in the Gulf, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Sidra Medicine, one of Qatar’s foremost medical institutions focused on advancing healthcare for women and children. The collaboration aims to expand access to cutting-edge stem cell processing and storage services in Qatar and will offer families across the country a vital resource for potential future health treatments.

Under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), CellSave Arabia and Sidra Medicine will enhance their service offerings, leveraging shared expertise, technology, and operational strengths to better serve Qatar’s growing population. Both organizations aim to provide Qatari families with access to life-saving stem cell preservation services in the country that align with the highest standards of quality and care.

CellSave Arabia will utilize Sidra Medicine's advanced Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities to store stem cells in Qatar. This will allow CellSave Arabia to process and store a range of stem cell types, including cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, placental tissue, amniotic tissue, and ready to use mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs). The joint service is available for any family in the country choosing Sidra Medicine and CellSave Arabia as their stem cell storage providers, regardless of the hospital their baby is born in.

Alia Abdel-Razeq, COO of CellSave Arabia, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “Partnering with Sidra Medicine marks a pivotal step in our commitment to healthcare innovation in Qatar. By utilizing Sidra Medicine’s exceptional facilities and expertise, we can significantly elevate our service offerings, ensuring that families in Qatar have access to vital stem cell banking services that support their future health needs.”

The collaboration between CellSave Arabia and Sidra Medicine is particularly significant in light of the ongoing advancements in regenerative medicine, where the potential of stem cells collected and stored today, can play a crucial role in addressing complex health challenges in the future.

Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, Chief Executive Officer of Sidra Medicine said: “This partnership with CellSave Arabia aligns perfectly with Sidra Medicine’s mission to advance healthcare and foster healthier families across Qatar. Thanks to our facilities and CellSave Arabia’s reach, this is the first time that families across the country have an option to have their children’s stem cells stored in the country. Together, we aim to make advanced stem cell processing and storage more accessible, thereby contributing to a more robust healthcare infrastructure in the region.”

The agreement underlines a mutual commitment to improving family health and wellness in Qatar and highlights the vital investment in the long-term health of Qatar’s population. By making these services more accessible, CellSave Arabia and Sidra Medicine are not only broadening healthcare options but also paving the way for future advancements in personalized medical treatments. This partnership reinforces a shared vision of building a healthier, resilient community for future generations in Qatar.





