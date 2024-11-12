Second ADIA Lab Symposium to Host Leading Scientists in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) ADIA Lab, the independent Abu Dhabi-based institute dedicated to basic and applied research in data and computational sciences, hosts its second annual symposium in Abu Dhabi from November 19-21, with an agenda focused on the power of research and to address global challenges.



Taking place at Abu Dhabi Global (ADGM), the symposium is part of ADIA Lab’s commitment to playing an active role in the international data and computational science community, contributing to the development of Abu Dhabi’s digital ecosystem and raising opportunities for collaboration between UAE and global organisations.



The event will bring together some of the world’s most respected scientists, thought leaders and researchers to confront critical issues like climate change and the need for trustworthy AI, while discussing how AI is transforming key industries.



Dr Horst Simon, Director of ADIA Lab, said: “At the symposium, some of the world’s brightest minds in science and technology, will explore how AI and data science can be harnessed to solve critical societal issues. This year’s symposium has expanded not only in scope but also in our potential impact, as we look deeper into the technological advances and innovations that are shaping our future.”



Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the 2024 symposium will explore three themes over three days. Day one will focus on Trustworthy AI, addressing the urgent need for secure and reliable AI systems. Day two turns to the environment, with a focus on Sustainability in AI with topics ranging from climate monitoring to risk modelling, while the final day will highlight Innovations in AI.



The symposium will conclude with award ceremonies for two ADIA Lab competitions: the Best Paper Award for Causal Research in Investments and the Causal Discovery Challenge, the latter organised with international data science community CrunchDAO. These competitions drive innovation in data science and reflect ADIA Lab’s role in advancing global research in the field.



Professionals and researchers from academia, industry, and government with experience or interest in AI, machine learning, and their real-world applications are invited to attend. Further details, including registration information, can be found on the ADIA Lab website at



