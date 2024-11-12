US regulators examine 1.4M Honda automobiles after claims of engine breakdown

(MENAFN) The US government’s highway safety agency is examining as much as 1.4 million Honda as well as Acura automobiles following negative claims that the engines might breakdown.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's investigation includes the 2016 to 2020 Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, the 2018 to 2020 Honda Odyssey and Acura TLX, as well as the 2017 to 2019 Honda Ridgeline.



Documents on the website indicate that the connecting rod bearings in with 3.5-liter V6 engines could fail, potentially causing complete engine failure. One owner even reported an accident related to the issue. A similar recall occurred in 2023, when Honda recalled about 250,000 vehicles to address comparable problems.





The current inquiry does not involve the same vehicles that were part of the previous year recall.



Honda has expressed its willingness to cooperate with the investigation. According to the documents, there have been around 1,450 warranty claims, but no injuries have been reported.



Dealers are actively inspecting the impacted automobiles and making repairs as necessary.

