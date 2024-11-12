Asian World Film Festival Announces Focus On Hong Kong Program To Run November 14-17, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Contemporary Lineup Includes "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," Hong Kong's Official Oscar® Submission, and Multi-Award-Winner "Mad Fate"

Classic Screenings to Feature "Comrades: Almost a Love Story" and "In the Mood for Love "

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual Asian World Festival (AWFF) is delighted to announce the Focus on Hong Kong program, celebrating the region's dynamic cinema with contemporary and timeless films. The Focus on Hong Kong program is presented with support from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, San Francisco (HKETO San Francisco), and will run from November 14-17, 2024. The 10th Annual Asian World Film Festival will be held from November 13 to 21, 2024, at the Culver Theatre in Culver City, CA.

"Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In,"; Photo Credit - Asian World Film Festival

Kicking off Focus on Hong Kong is Soi Cheang's electrifying martial arts/crime blockbuster, "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," Hong Kong's Official Submission for the 97th Academy Award® for Best International Feature Film. Also screening from the director is "Mad Fate," a stylish action thriller that premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in 2023 and garnered three Hong Kong Film Awards, including Best Director for Cheang.

The Focus on Hong Kong program will also feature the timeless romantic epic "Comrades: Almost a Love Story." The film's visionary and influential director, Peter Ho-Sun Chan, will join a Q&A session following the screening of what many regard as one of the greatest Chinese-language films in history.

As previously announced, Wong Kar-Wai's 2000 masterpiece "In the Mood for Love" will be presented as the Centerpiece Film.

"Hong Kong cinema has been instrumental in shaping global film culture, and we are privileged to present this exciting program that spans action, drama, and romance," said Georges N. Chamchoum, AWFF Executive Director. "From pioneering blockbusters to cherished classics, these selections showcase the exceptional breadth and depth of Hong Kong's creative and technical achievements."

Iris Wong, Acting Director of HKETO San Francisco, said, "We are honored to collaborate with the Asian World Film Festival for the first time to present the Focus On Hong Kong program, which consists of both iconic classics and recent blockbusters from Hong Kong. Through strategic partnerships with film festivals across the western part of the US, including the Los Angeles area, our office is dedicated to fostering cultural exchange between Hong Kong and the US."

Focus On Hong Kong is one of seven programs centered on Asian nations and autonomous regions at the 10th Annual Asian World Film Festival. The Focus on Program will also spotlight films from Japan, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Screening times and program details are available at asianworldfilmfest

AWFF Sponsors

The Asian World Film Festival is proudly sponsored by Aitysh Film, Pechanga Casino Resort, Panavision, Bruce Lee Foundation, Korean Cultural Center (Los Angeles), Korean Film Council

(KOFIC) Taiwan Academy (Los Angeles), Hollywood Arab Film Association (Los Angeles), Vietnam

Cinema Association (Hanoi, Vietnam), Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office (San Francisco), Culver City Arts Foundation, CAPE (Los Angeles), AARP (Los Angeles), Blackmagic Design, Beirut Film Association (Lebanon), AARP (California), Emporium Thai (Los Angeles), Jackson's Market and Deli (Los Angeles), Shin Beijing (Los Angeles) and NAMOO (Marina Del Rey), among others...

About the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) was founded by

Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz to bring the best of Asian cinema to Los Angeles and to

strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. The festival screens feature films from more than 50 countries, spanning Japan to Turkey and Russia to India and Southeast Asia. As of 2024, AWFF is the only Los Angeles-based festival that showcases most Asian submissions for Academy Award® for Best International Feature Film and Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA.

