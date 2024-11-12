USPS Offers 3% Postage Discount For Direct Mail Enhanced With Postreminder's QR Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USPS offers a 3% postage discount for direct mail using PostReminder's enhanced QR codes, enabling brands to boost engagement with AI-optimized landing pages.

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Direct mail marketers now have a powerful new opportunity to save on postage while enhancing engagement. Under the USPS's 2025 Integrated Promotion, marketing mailpieces that incorporate PostReminder's enhanced QR code can qualify for a 3% postage discount. This expands upon previous QR code applications, enabling brands to improve response rates and reduce mailing costs with PostReminder's interactive QR codes.

Central to this innovation is PostReminder's AI-powered Campaign Builder Bot, which uses ChatGPT to help marketers quickly generate optimized landing page copy tailored to each campaign. With the AI-driven Campaign Builder Bot, marketers can easily create customized, high-quality landing pages that drive recipient engagement and make direct mail campaigns more impactful-one of the key reasons the USPS included PostReminder in this year's technology promotion.

“This is a major advancement for direct mail,” said Mike Gunderson, CEO of PostReminder.“With our enhanced QR codes and the AI-powered ChatGPT Campaign Builder Bot, marketers can deliver interactive experiences that let customers scan, respond, share offers, or set reminders for mail offers and sales events, all with minimal setup.”

PostReminder's QR technology empowers marketers to connect with customers at the optimal moment, maximizing engagement and ensuring key messages reach their target audience.

Call to Action:

Let us help you qualify for this 3% postal discount! To get started with PostReminder and the ChatGPT Campaign Builder Bot, visit PostReminder or Gundir for more details.

About PostReminder

No FOMO on your PROMO. PostReminder is an advanced direct marketing platform designed to boost customer engagement and conversions. It allows customers to set reminders for promotions and events, helping brands reach their audience at just the right time.



About Respond Now LLC

Based in Hayward, California, Respond Now LLC is a direct response incubator bringing innovative marketing products to businesses of all sizes. Their suite includes:

.PostReminder – Digital reminders for promotional offers

.VoteReminder – Alerts for voters when polls open

.RespondFast – Instant responses via smart speakers

About Gundir

Gundir is one of America's largest full-service direct mail agencies, specializing in data-driven targeting and innovative direct mail solutions. With over 20 years of experience, Gundir helps clients achieve measurable growth through customized, high-impact mail campaigns. Gundir



Lexi Witwer

WebiMax

+1 (856) 840-8337

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.