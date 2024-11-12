Kremlin reports that Putin-Trump call allegation ‘pure fiction’

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has strongly denied claims that U.S. President-elect Donald and Russian President Vladimir held a phone conversation about the Ukraine conflict, dismissing the report as "pure fiction." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the *Washington Post*’s Sunday article, which alleged that Trump contacted Putin after his re-election to discuss potential ways to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine. Peskov called the report a "vivid example of misinformation" and said it was entirely false.



The *Washington Post* had suggested that Ukraine was aware of and had approved the call beforehand, but Ukrainian officials quickly refuted this claim. A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters that the government had not been informed of any such conversation.



During his campaign, Trump had stated that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict “in 24 hours” if given a second term, indicating he would use U.S. military and financial aid as leverage to pressure both Moscow and Kiev into a settlement. Russia, which has gained the upper hand in the conflict, has reiterated that any resolution must address the fundamental issues at the heart of the war, including NATO’s expansion and Ukraine's treatment of ethnic Russians. The *Washington Post* report was based on anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

MENAFN12112024000045015687ID1108876315