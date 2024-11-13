Bengal Bypolls: Shootout At Naihati, Polling Recorded At 14.65 Pc (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) Sporadic violence has been reported from certain pockets as bypolls are being held for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal on Wednesday.

There were reports of a shootout during the first two hours of polling at Jagatdal adjacent to Naihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, one of the six Assembly constituencies where bypolls are being conducted.

One person, reportedly an associate of the ruling Trinamool Congress, received injuries in the shootout and is currently under at a local hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that bombs were also hurled by two groups of clashing individuals in which a couple of persons received minor injuries.

Tension has also been reported from Booth Number 200 in Sadarpur area under Haroa also in North 24 Parganas district, as the BJP candidate got engaged in heated conversation with the booth agent of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Following the development, tension broke out within the polling station between the BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, accompanied by the local police, rushed to the spot and took control of the situation.

Till 9 A.M. the average polling percentage in the six Assembly constituencies where bypolls are taking place has been recorded at 14.65 per cent.

The highest polling percentage during that period has been reported from Taldangra at 18 per cent, followed by Madarihat at 15 per cent, Haroa at 14.80 per cent, Naihati at 14.51 per cent, Medinipur at 14.36 per cent and Sitai at 12 per cent, as per statistics provided by the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

Meanwhile, based on the complaint filed by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal accusing the state police of detaining a BJP worker at Medinipur within his house on polling day, the Election Commission has sought a report from the CEO in the matter.