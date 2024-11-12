Israeli politics takes dramatic turn

(MENAFN) Israeli took a dramatic turn on the day of the U.S. presidential election when Prime dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. In his place, Netanyahu appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz as the new defense minister, while Gideon Sa’ar, leader of the New Hope party and a former member of Netanyahu’s Likud, was named the new foreign minister. Sa’ar had previously turned down the defense minister role in September, which Netanyahu had offered.



Over the past year, Netanyahu and Gallant had experienced numerous conflicts, particularly regarding military strategies. Netanyahu cited their differences as the reason for Gallant’s dismissal. This unexpected shift in leadership comes amidst growing international pressure on Israel and limited military successes in its ongoing conflicts with Gaza and Lebanon. Additionally, Türkiye's recent call to the United Nations to halt arms supplies to Israel added to the backdrop of this decision. The timing of Gallant's removal, coinciding with the U.S. elections, also suggested that Netanyahu was positioning himself in preparation for a potential Democratic victory led by Kamala Harris, with whom he has strained relations.



Gallant, who served as defense minister since December 2022, was known for his firm stance on security issues and his experience leading the Israel Defense Forces' Southern Command. He had been involved in critical military operations in the region and had to manage various security challenges, particularly from Gaza-based threats.



Despite the surprise of Gallant’s removal, it is clear that Israeli authorities are preparing for a de-escalation of regional tensions. The appointment of Katz, a former foreign minister, signals a shift toward diplomacy, with expectations that he will work to ease tensions and steer the military and nation toward resolving conflicts with Gaza and Lebanon.



Several factors contributed to Gallant’s removal, including public dissatisfaction with the lack of decisive military victories under his leadership. Since the start of the conflict in October 2023, Israel has faced substantial losses, with over 2,000 Israeli casualties, including 756 soldiers and police officers, and more than 10,000 displaced citizens in the northern and eastern regions.

