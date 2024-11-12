U.S. President-elect Donald Trump selects Tom Homan to head border security

(MENAFN) U.S. President-elect Donald has selected Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Enforcement (ICE), to head border security in his forthcoming administration. Known for his tough stance on immigration, Homan previously ran ICE during Trump’s first term, overseeing controversial policies, including the separation of nearly 4,000 migrant children from their families.



Trump announced Homan’s appointment on his Truth Social platform, calling him a "border czar" and highlighting his expertise in managing U.S. borders. He stated that Homan would be responsible for deporting and repatriating irregular migrants, a central component of Trump’s immigration agenda, which also includes tightening security on the southern and northern borders, as well as maritime and air safety.



Homan’s appointment had been widely expected due to Trump’s promise to launch the largest deportation operation in U.S. history. Trump expressed strong confidence in Homan’s ability to lead, calling his work "long overdue," adding that the position does not require Senate confirmation.



In a Fox News interview, Homan explained that while the military would not be involved in deportations, ICE would carry out operations in a targeted and humane manner, relying on experienced agents. Earlier this year, at the National Governors Conference, Homan expressed frustration with the media's portrayal of deportation efforts as mass roundups.

