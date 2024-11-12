Belarus stresses importance of convening Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee

(MENAFN) Belarusian Ambassador to Iran, Dmitry Koltsov, recently stressed the importance of convening the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Committee with the participation of both countries’ Industry and Trade Ministers. Speaking during a meeting with Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, the Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Koltsov highlighted the committee's significance in organizing trade efforts between Iran and Belarus. The ambassador explained that holding this meeting would serve as a crucial platform for advancing bilateral trade and ensuring both sides’ active participation.



During the discussion, Koltsov described the rapport between the Belarusian embassy and the TPO as amicable, noting that this relationship is geared towards fostering trade relations. He expressed support for a proposed initiative to establish direct communication channels between the chambers of commerce of Iran and Belarus, considering this step vital for advancing economic collaboration. By facilitating such communication, both nations could enhance understanding and expedite trade operations.



On his part, Dehghan Dehnavi acknowledged the Joint Economic Committee’s potential as a practical instrument for promoting bilateral cooperation beyond formalities. He emphasized that Iran’s goal in setting up the committee is not limited to protocol but aims for tangible outcomes that would benefit foreign trade relations. Dehnavi underscored that concrete results in trade growth would be a primary indicator of the committee’s success, highlighting Iran's commitment to achieving measurable improvements.



Furthermore, Dehghan Dehnavi stressed the importance of involving private-sector representatives and business delegations from both countries. He proposed that alongside the Joint Economic Committee, additional meetings be organized to foster connections between private enterprises, thereby strengthening Iran-Belarus trade partnerships at multiple levels.

MENAFN12112024000045015839ID1108876254