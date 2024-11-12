Amir Issues Order Appointing A Managing Director Of Hamad Medical Corporation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Order No. (71) of 2024, appointing His Excellency Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi as Managing Director of Hamad Medical Corporation.

The decision stipulates its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance, and that it be published in the Official Gazette.