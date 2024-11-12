Leading Financial Software Provider Wins Sage's Growth Partner Of The Year At 2024 Kick-Off Event.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Solutions for Accounting, a leading UK provider of business management software, are excited to announce that they have been awarded Sage's Growth Partner of the Year at the recent Sage Partner Kick-Off event. This award celebrates Solutions for Accounting's dedication to helping businesses grow and succeed through Sage's top solutions, including Sage Intacct, Sage 200 and Sage 50.

At Solutions for Accounting, our clients' success is our number one priority. The team takes time to understand each client's unique needs, challenges and goals, providing them with the right Sage solutions to improve their operations and drive growth. This award is a testament to the team's focus on putting our clients first, working with them to get the best results from their software and achieve lasting success.

“We're incredibly proud to be named Sage's Growth Partner of the Year,” said Iain Barker, Managing Director at Solutions for Accounting.“For us, it's not just about delivering software-it's about being a trusted partner in our clients' growth. Our clients are the foundation of our success, and this recognition reflects our commitment to their growth. We're not just software providers; we're partners in our clients' journeys, helping them unlock the full potential of their technology.”

From the start, Solutions for Accounting has been built on a culture of care, teamwork and commitment to clients. Every solution they implement and every conversation had is guided by a genuine desire to see their clients thrive. This award reflects the team's dedication and passion for helping businesses thrive with Sage's powerful tools. As Solutions for Accounting continues to grow, their focus remains firmly on building strong relationships and empowering their clients to achieve lasting success through seamless technology integration.

About Solutions for Accounting

Solutions for Accounting is one of the UK's leading providers of business management software, specialising in Sage Intacct, Sage 200, and Sage 50. Focused on helping businesses of all sizes streamline operations and achieve growth, Solutions for Accounting is known for its expert advice and personalised software solutions. The company's commitment to prioritising clients has made them a trusted Sage partner for businesses across the UK.

