Chinese Visa Case: Delhi Court Acquits Congress' Jagdish Tytler, Abhishek Verma

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a significant development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday, November 12, acquitted leader Jagdish Tytler and Abhishek Verma in the Chinese visa case.

This case involves a letter allegedly written to then-Prime Manmohan Singh, requesting visa rule relaxation for officials of a Chinese company. It is claimed that a fake letter was created on the letterhead of Congress leader., Ajay Maken.

The complaint was filed by then-Minister of State for Home, Ajay Maken, who alleged that a forged letter on his letterhead had been sent to the former Prime Minister.

Notably, Jagdish Tytler and Abhishek Verma were charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted cheating, as well as under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had alleged that Jagdish Tytler conspired with Abhishek Verma to defraud a Chinese telecom company by showing them the commication from Ajay Maken to the former prime minister.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being added.